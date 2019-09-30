CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. From a competition point of view, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 9.1% respectively. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.