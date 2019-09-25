CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

In table 1 we can see CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.