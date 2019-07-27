CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Covanta Holding (CVA) SI Decreased By 7.95%

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 276,193 shares traded or 79.44% up from the average. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has declined 59.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CASI News: 03/04/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 20/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $50M PLACEMENT TO PREPARE CO. FOR; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 20/03/2018 – CASI $50M PLACEMENT FOR COMMERCIALIZATION IN CHINA; 29/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASI HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $43.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50M Private Placement to Prepare for Commercialization in China; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50 Million Private Placement To Prepare Company For Commercialization In China; 15/05/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/04/2018 – CASI SAYS EVOMELA SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY COMMITTEE APRIL 25-26; 29/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) had a decrease of 7.95% in short interest. CVA's SI was 4.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.95% from 4.56 million shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 4 days are for Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)'s short sellers to cover CVA's short positions. The SI to Covanta Holding Corporation's float is 3.64%. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.14 million shares traded or 246.54% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 11/05/2018 – Covanta's Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION'S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 0.88% more from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) for 63,753 shares. 49,704 are held by Aqr Mngmt Ltd. State Street Corp holds 795,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Wellington Shields And Com Ltd holds 1.65% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) for 1.13M shares. Alps holds 0% or 230,154 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,408 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 21,893 shares. American holds 31,822 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 38,600 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.74 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 63,878 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).