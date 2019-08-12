CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Sellers Increased By 2.07% Their Shorts

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 68,449 shares traded. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has declined 55.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CASI News: 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 12/04/2018 – US Customs: Los Oficiales de CBP Decomisan Casi 20 Libras de Metanfetamina en el Puente Internacional de Progreso; 15/05/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASI); 09/04/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 20/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $50M PLACEMENT TO PREPARE CO. FOR; 09/03/2018 CASI Pharmaceuticals Short-Interest Ratio Rises 167% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – New Report Released on Growing Biotech Sector; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50 Million Private Placement To Prepare Company For Commercialization In China

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. MDRX’s SI was 23.23M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 22.76 million shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 14 days are for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s short sellers to cover MDRX’s short positions. The SI to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s float is 13.89%. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 3.92 million shares traded or 121.21% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – MDRX TO BUY HEALTHGRID FOR $60M IN CASH, MAX. $50M IN EARNOUTS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR REDUCED RDC, MDRX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 02/04/2018 – Stratice Healthcare achieves Certification through the Allscripts Developer Program for eOrdersPlus; 02/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SELLS ONECONTENT TO HYLAND SOFTWARE,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 0.88% more from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Focused Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) for 45 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 139,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise reported 46,903 shares. 39,700 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 15,247 shares. Alps reported 230,154 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,345 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company reported 21,893 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.56% in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $289.07 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkin's lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Among 5 analysts covering Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Allscripts Healthcare has $14 highest and $9 lowest target. $11.60’s average target is 19.22% above currents $9.73 stock price. Allscripts Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 189,665 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 1,208 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,192 shares. 100 are held by Burt Wealth Advsr. Paragon Management Lc has 298 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 20.25 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). First Mercantile invested in 0.04% or 18,383 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Parametric Port Ltd invested in 0% or 392,151 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). First Tru Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,028 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 2.40 million shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 1.18 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

