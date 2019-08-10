CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparison side by side

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.27 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.5. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 594.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 47% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.