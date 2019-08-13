CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.2%
|-28.3%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 123.28%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.19%
|1.3%
|-2.5%
|-11.86%
|-55.74%
|-22.39%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
