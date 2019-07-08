CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.15 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility and Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $86.25, with potential upside of 24.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.