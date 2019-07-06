CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Orgenesis Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.