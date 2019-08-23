CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3600.09 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 57.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 7.1%. Insiders owned roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.