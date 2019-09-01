CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Current Ratio is 21.5. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus price target and a 36.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.