CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.36% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.20% -28.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The potential upside of the competitors is 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 and a Quick Ratio of 21.5. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.