CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.1 beta indicates that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 23.1%. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.