CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparison side by side

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,063,829,787.23% -31.2% -28.3% Equillium Inc. 122,558,606.48% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 while its Current Ratio is 21.5. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Equillium Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Equillium Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.