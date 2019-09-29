CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.36% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.