CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Comparing side by side

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Atreca Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 157.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.