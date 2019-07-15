CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparison side by side

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.97 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 63.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.