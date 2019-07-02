CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -20.9% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.