CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparison side by side

Both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.11 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 35%. About 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.