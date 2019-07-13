Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Reaches $159.53 52-Week High; Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Shorts Up By 2.83%

The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) hit a new 52-week high and has $167.51 target or 5.00% above today’s $159.53 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.87B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $167.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $293.25 million more. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. AAXN’s SI was 4.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 4.86M shares previously. With 367,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s short sellers to cover AAXN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 873,310 shares traded. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) has risen 14.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AAXN News: 08/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC – FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT 300-400 BASIS POINTS OF EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – VIEVU, A Subsidiary Of Safariland, To Be Acquired By Axon Enterprise, Inc. AAXN; 04/05/2018 – VIEVU, A SUBSIDIARY OF SAFARILAND, TO BE ACQUIRED BY AXON ENTERPRISE, INC; 26/04/2018 – Axon Launches Artificial Intelligence Ethics Bd for Public Safety; 03/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC AAXN.O : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – Axon Enterprise Sees FY Revenue Growth 18% to 20%; 04/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC – MAJORITY OF VIEVU’S EMPLOYEES ARE BASED IN SEATTLE AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO AXON’S SEATTLE OFFICE; 08/05/2018 – AXON ENTERPRISE INC AAXN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $401.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axon Enterprise Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAXN)

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.24 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 28.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, TASER Weapons and Axon. It has a 170.18 P/E ratio. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges.

