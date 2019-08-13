Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) EPS Estimated At $1.99; UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (UNIRF) Sellers Decreased By 83.96% Their Shorts

UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) had a decrease of 83.96% in short interest. UNIRF’s SI was 4,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.96% from 26,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 43 days are for UNIBAIL RODAMCO CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERES (OTCMKTS:UNIRF)’s short sellers to cover UNIRF’s short positions. It closed at $6.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $1.99 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $73.16 million giving it 21.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see 192.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 43,852 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112

More notable recent Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Acquires United Combat League – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sears sues Lampert for asset stripping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lift-Off For Nano One – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNIRF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Marijuana Legalization in Illinois Opens Up a Billion-Dollar Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â€65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. The company has market cap of $18.78 billion. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Profund Advsr Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Advisory Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Howe And Rusling holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pecaut Communication has 0.76% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 9,315 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 5,960 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Delaware reported 3,247 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 197 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0% or 9,775 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 265,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 7,160 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Casey’s (CASY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.