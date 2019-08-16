Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Analysts See $1.99 EPS; Last Week Canfor (TSE:CFP) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canfor Corporation has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22’s average target is 44.36% above currents $15.24 stock price. Canfor Corporation had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CFP in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Canfor Corporation (TSE:CFP) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $1.99 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $73.17 million giving it 20.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see 192.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.86. About 280,019 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 59,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt Commerce accumulated 2,692 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 406,016 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Com holds 3,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 63,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 587,928 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 27,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street holds 963,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 14,810 shares. Tru Advisors, Indiana-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,728 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 2,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

