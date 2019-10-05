Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Valuation Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.13 Million; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 71,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 693,654 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.20M, down from 765,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 138,740 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 74.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associate has 0.43% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 6,116 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kames Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 2,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 3,570 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Bartlett Company Lc reported 1.11% stake. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 0.02% stake. Kistler accumulated 430 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 23,761 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability Corp. 101,126 are held by Asset Mngmt One. Transamerica Financial Advsr has 5 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0.02% or 1,394 shares in its portfolio. Whittier reported 5,813 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 31,750 shares to 892,815 shares, valued at $155.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 38,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV).