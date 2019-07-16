Caseys General Stores (CASY) to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed By $380,750 Its Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) stake by 53.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 38,075 shares as Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)’s stock declined 13.73%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 32,738 shares with $333,000 value, down from 70,813 last quarter. Cnh Indl N V now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 868,957 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down

Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASY) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Caseys General Stores Inc’s current price of $159.54 translates into 0.20% yield. Caseys General Stores Inc’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $159.54. About 235,678 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $406.29 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

