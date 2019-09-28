Caseys General Stores (CASY) Holder Advisory Research Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Tjx (TJX) Stock Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $395,252

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Tjx (TJX) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 508,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.87M, down from 515,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Tjx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Caseys General Stores (CASY) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 8,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The hedge fund held 162,066 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.28M, down from 170,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Caseys General Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 226,152 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novocure Ltd by 12,344 shares to 74,761 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Incorporat by 16,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 128,984 shares to 160,402 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spsb (SCPB) by 13,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Goog.

