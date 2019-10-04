Casey’s General Store (CASY) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Stake; Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $946,308

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 49,354 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, down from 52,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 138,740 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 21,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 166,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 144,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 3.88M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 12,869 shares. Nordea Investment Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 34,285 shares. Pecaut & Com invested 0.85% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Menta Limited Company has 0.48% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,224 shares. Fruth Invest Management accumulated 11,805 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 451,283 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 94,114 shares. Maverick Cap has 0.33% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hudson Bay Cap LP stated it has 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dupont Cap Management invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 0.33% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Scout Investments Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 122,508 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 22,620 shares to 340,236 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 135,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corporation.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks Moving After Hours: Casey’s, ADT, Forterra, F5 Networks, Deere, Stamps.com – Yahoo Finance” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s (CASY) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Q3 Earnings Likely to Increase Y/Y: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lam Research Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares to 218,818 shares, valued at $46.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,934 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).