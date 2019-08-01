Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Cut Its Holding by $345,600; Check Capital Management Has Increased Us Bancorp (USB) Position

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 172,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 669,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 496,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 6.22 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $161.91. About 207,727 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Azimuth Management has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 0.31% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Essex Ltd Com holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc holds 252,670 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 108,223 shares. 5.55M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 43,522 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Lc has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.23% or 35,100 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.6% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 126,661 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,851 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.23% stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd reported 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 13,730 shares to 412,965 shares, valued at $39.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 443 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 193,519 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 27,700 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 89 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,336 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 17,813 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,591 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Co stated it has 92,100 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 1,144 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% or 89,230 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 549,749 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,960 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.34 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.