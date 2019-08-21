Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Price Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Lowered by $321,300 Its Stake; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Increased Its General Motors (GM) Stake by $351,537; Share Value Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.61. About 5,763 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 9,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 239,918 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 230,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 200,143 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal with union; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – THIRD SHIFT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN SEPT. 2018; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies by 2,857 shares to 9,980 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,962 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Are Still Underestimating GM and Ford – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 3.21M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 16,500 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent stated it has 48,809 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 171,263 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 10 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.45M shares. First Natl Tru Company owns 6,711 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Company holds 1.86% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 98,250 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13.88 million shares. Hodges Inc has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 10,346 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,912 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Proshare Ltd has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Btc Inc holds 0.15% or 7,168 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Walthausen Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,832 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc accumulated 7,456 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 6,810 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 3,359 were reported by Usa Fincl Portformulas.