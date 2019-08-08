Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position by $1.23 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 38,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 14,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 1.83 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $166.89. About 169,896 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 24,246 shares to 53,069 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,239 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

