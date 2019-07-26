Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Lowered by $345,600 Its Position; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Price Rose While Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 856,435 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 283,444 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 58,779 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4.43 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Opaleye Mngmt has 1.35% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Loomis Sayles And Com LP accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 294,853 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 258,841 shares. Alyeska Lp reported 728,179 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1.39 million were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Jabodon Pt reported 114,687 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 737,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 226,881 shares. Castleark Lc invested in 0.35% or 355,538 shares. American International Grp owns 114,925 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.