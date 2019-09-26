Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Cut by $2.11 Million Its Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Holding by $1.38 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 7.14 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 13,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 65,130 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16 million, down from 78,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.36. About 208,416 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,140 shares to 8,465 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 81,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 16 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 26,947 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 31 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 447,014 shares. 63,975 are owned by Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 21,901 shares. 68,087 were reported by Swiss National Bank. 6,052 are held by Co Bancshares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 19,010 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 14,500 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.11% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 781,094 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Financial Mngmt Pro stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 17,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 79,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 813,082 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 304,636 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 5,004 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Advisors Asset Incorporated. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kistler has 658 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru holds 2.18 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 238,644 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 323,580 shares.