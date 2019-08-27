Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Cut Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Glynn Capital Management Upped Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 57,993 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 2.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: Under The Hood Of One Of The Most Popular Technical Indicators – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company stated it has 211 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 82,544 shares. Davenport & Limited stated it has 1,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Service reported 0.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,108 shares. Bb&T reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.56% or 497,003 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,800 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,492 shares. Private Advisor Gru holds 35,860 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt owns 838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nadler Finance Incorporated has 1,421 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 3,852 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,454 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 59,515 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 14,290 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 2,795 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 1.43M shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 76,374 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Research has 0.42% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 66,687 shares. 84,600 are owned by Mairs & Power. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,709 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Yielding 0.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strong Retail Earnings Overshadow Yield Inversion: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Casey’s (CASY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Buckle’s (BKE) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.