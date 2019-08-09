Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Position by $321,300 as Shares Rose; Gabelli Funds Increases Stake in American Tower (AMT)

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $166.86. About 144,047 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 177,213 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92 million, up from 164,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $222.27. About 987,836 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $74.10 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,000 shares to 467,600 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,665 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

