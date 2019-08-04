Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Trimmed Stake by $345,600; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Share Price Declined While Cortland Advisers Has Boosted by $7.43 Million Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 303,516 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.