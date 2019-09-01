Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Cut Holding by $321,300 as Share Price Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Nokota Management LP Lifted by $11.13 Million Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 207.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 742,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21 million, up from 357,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 324,183 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $41.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05M shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.