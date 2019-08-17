Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Cut Stake by $345,600 as Stock Price Rose; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Value Declined, Shaker Investments Upped Position by $330,400

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 934,549 shares traded or 177.52% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 123.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 85,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, up from 38,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 18.31 million shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12,570 shares to 47,415 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,135 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 716,756 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Lc Ct invested in 1.19% or 4.76 million shares. Moreover, Walthausen Com Lc has 0.58% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 43,237 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com owns 2.92 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 177,652 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 237,754 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 550,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 18.87M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 1.17% or 2.11 million shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 154,724 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.59% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Got Carrizo For A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Casey’s Launches All-New Mobile App, Offers Chance to Win Free Pizza for a Year – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Yielding 0.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.