Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Natixis Has Increased Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 16,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 481,197 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.96M, down from 497,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 351,868 shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan

Natixis increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 157,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, up from 153,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $397.62. About 224,537 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 166,865 shares to 688,777 shares, valued at $95.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 259,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,632 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,362 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mackenzie Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,301 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Company owns 10,105 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 3,300 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 25,924 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,935 shares. Blair William And Company Il holds 4,896 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 9,055 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 444,140 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 24,840 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,899 shares. 20,040 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. The Iowa-based Principal Gp has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 92,800 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 158,671 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pier Cap Ltd reported 62,482 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 163,352 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 73,521 shares. Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 5,965 shares. Mesirow Finance Investment Mngmt owns 78,735 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 83,761 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $125.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.68M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

