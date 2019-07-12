Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 212,303 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 5.66 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Trust State Bank reported 59,581 shares stake. 7,075 are owned by Saybrook Cap Nc. 116,938 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The North Carolina-based Bragg has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Longer Invests invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet North America Advsr invested in 0.17% or 26,395 shares. Millennium reported 277,609 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Company owns 88,683 shares. Culbertson A N & stated it has 36,161 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Grp Limited holds 15,762 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation owns 17.72M shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 114,396 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,040 shares. Hightower Llc accumulated 274,562 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,129 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.25 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.