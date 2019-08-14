Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Lowered by $345,600 Its Holding; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Market Value Rose, Stepstone Group LP Trimmed by $721,515 Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 377,907 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 124,822 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Chuy’s, Casey’s General Stores, FTI Consulting, RenaissanceRe and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Soft Segment Sales Likely to Hurt Sally Beauty (SBH) in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 20.93 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb And invested in 0.2% or 7,310 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 595 shares. Sir Management Lp owns 18,573 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 67,353 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 17,938 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,748 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 2,984 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc invested in 88 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Smithfield invested in 0% or 20 shares. Pecaut & Com stated it has 0.76% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 91,500 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 47,912 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. 1,000 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares with value of $14,650 were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Communications holds 0% or 300 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 63,809 shares. Muzinich & holds 0.31% or 250,505 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 15,185 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 80,885 shares. 193,727 were reported by Van Eck Associates. Carroll Finance Associate holds 5,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stepstone LP invested in 1.56% or 212,004 shares. Blackrock accumulated 115,327 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 69,211 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Llc invested in 121,582 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation: A 6.00% Baby Bond IPO From This BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.