Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position Upped by Franklin Resources Inc; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weybosset Research & Management Has Lowered Stake

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,775 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $162.29. About 281,854 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.71M shares traded or 33.57% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 30,372 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. 2,344 are held by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Com has 0.27% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,561 shares. Aqr Mngmt holds 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 46,334 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 3,748 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 128,944 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mngmt has invested 1.52% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stevens Cap LP invested in 0.12% or 22,501 shares. Art Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 118,551 shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $299.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,367 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.