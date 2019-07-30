Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Cut Position by $345,600; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $162.72. About 239,570 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.01% or 12,307 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.28% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. 14,493 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 23 shares. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,493 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 8,764 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 29,351 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s General Stores Can’t Help But Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump might look into Pentagon’s cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.