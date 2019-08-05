Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $321,300; Tremblant Capital Group Has Raised Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $37.02 Million; Market Value Declined

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 318,045 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 4.85 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi accumulated 0.13% or 4,380 shares. Cambridge reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 2,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jlb Associates holds 7,310 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 91,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,400 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com holds 10,346 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 42,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap accumulated 13,024 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 85,710 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 479,582 shares. Advisory Research owns 170,614 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CarMax (KMX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caseyâ€™s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 194,807 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 77,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearline Cap Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Street stated it has 2.95 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Na invested in 0.03% or 23,473 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 1,798 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 114,100 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 183,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock Inc owns 11.04 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Saba Management LP owns 0.06% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 114,953 shares.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranteed Rate Companies Breaks 15 Company Records with Exceptional June Production Volume – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11 million shares to 264,500 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 576,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.