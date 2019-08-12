Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose While Pecaut & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Sp Plus (SP) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $539,614 as Market Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 169,191 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 15,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 9,962 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 91,511 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 46,200 shares to 73,408 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.