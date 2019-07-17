Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $18.29 Million as Stock Rose; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Bamco Raised by $3.71 Million Its Stake

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 39,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 62,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 778,431 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 2,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.25. About 226,698 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares to 28,888 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42M for 20.34 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Shelton Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 348 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 403,428 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,486 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 711,674 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 91,940 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 250,068 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 94,452 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 5,624 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,391 shares. Hartford Inv Management Communication owns 12,272 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 0.08% or 874,950 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 3,477 shares stake. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.14% or 36,636 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.09 million shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,763 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Partners reported 11,314 shares. Ibis Capital Prns Llp accumulated 8.67% or 15,494 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.21 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 7,100 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,188 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).