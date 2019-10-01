Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased Holding by $452,755; Myriad Genetics (Put) (MYGN) Holder Barclays Plc Has Lifted Its Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 252,989 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.46 million, up from 250,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $161.16. About 193,456 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) (MYGN) by 5171.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 568,144 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Mason Street Advsr holds 0.01% or 24,492 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 142,615 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.04% or 15,948 shares. 50,845 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 71 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 530 shares. Sei Invs Communications has 240,636 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Smithfield Trust holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 68,323 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 34,550 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,461 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc reported 0% stake.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (Call) (NYSE:YELP) by 31,000 shares to 108,500 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 139,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,106 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Prn).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 11,048 shares to 161,117 shares, valued at $28.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 114,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,902 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.55% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pecaut And invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 97,564 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 435,906 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 19,525 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,010 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 12,261 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Paloma Prns Com holds 0% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 99,493 shares. 63,975 were reported by Paragon Lc. Brown Advisory reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voloridge Invest holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 38,548 shares. Prescott Group Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).