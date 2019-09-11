Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Discovery Capital Management Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $21.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 17.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 220,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.01M, down from 5.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.16. About 454,631 shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $162.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

