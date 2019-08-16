Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Cut Holding; Southernsun Asset Management Cut Agco Corp. (AGCO) Position by $8.17 Million; Stock Price Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 883,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 836,982 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.86. About 280,019 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 32 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 102,314 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3,727 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,266 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 28,045 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 7,325 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.22M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 2,188 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 83,664 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 74,783 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 17,200 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 84,467 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com has 473 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 11,570 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,561 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 4,391 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 963,604 shares in its portfolio. Btc Management Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 406,016 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Brown Advisory stated it has 350,556 shares. Pier Cap Ltd stated it has 62,482 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 171,457 shares. Brinker Cap holds 6,858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association owns 5,613 shares. Howe Rusling reported 45 shares.

