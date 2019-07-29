Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Cut Its Holding; Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $331,250

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 344,575 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 20.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 91,940 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 41,334 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 3,075 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 89 shares. Dupont Corporation invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jlb And Assoc Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,310 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 6,449 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 33,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2,709 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,960 shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability reported 23,395 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc Incorporated holds 63,951 shares.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : CASY, AZRE, ASNA, LAKE – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Stock That Got Bought Out in 2018, 2 That Did Not – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 1,999 shares to 30,409 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,513 shares, and has risen its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.