Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $321,300; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shares Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 695,450 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 387,760 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MDU Resources (MDU) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Casey’s General In-Store Performance Sinks Q2 Results – Benzinga” on December 12, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Investor’s Guide to Gas Station Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 346% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

