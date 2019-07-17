Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $386,560; Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Hasbro (HAS) as Shares Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 1330.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,247 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.25. About 226,698 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 774,210 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 13,563 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,931 shares, and cut its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.02% or 5,900 shares. Advsr Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 48,900 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.01% or 12,307 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 380 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,323 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Mngmt Limited Delaware has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1,955 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,162 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 40,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 445,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 35,308 shares. 1.51 million are owned by Invsts. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.04% or 96,641 shares. 9,700 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 169,232 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. 182 are held by Carroll Incorporated. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 6,129 shares. 29,709 are owned by Bokf Na. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,075 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 0.05% or 1,039 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 2,621 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 229,064 shares. Motco owns 43,514 shares.