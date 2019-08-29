Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Castleark Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Kinross Gold (KGC) Holding by $13.11 Million; Share Value Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 40,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 62,127 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $171.38. About 186,265 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.905. About 12.60 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 38,200 shares to 577,620 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Service Inc owns 1% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,456 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 5,711 shares. Pier Capital Lc owns 62,482 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 52,244 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 381,112 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 587,928 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 14,493 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 8,764 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy owns 148,500 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 375 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 91,940 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.53 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.